Urvashi Rautela's Picture Of Relaxing By The Poolside Will Give You Major Weekend Vibes

Urvashi Rautela is an avid social media user. She is often seen uploading various picturesque photos on her social media handle. The actor has recently treated fans with her vacation pictures as seems like fans are delighted to see these pictures of Urvashi celebrating her birthday and having fun. Urvashi recently posted a picture which is sure to give fans major weekend vibes.

Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share a sizzling photo as she is seen chilling by the poolside. Urvashi looks stunning as she sported a blue bikini. The actor paired the outfit with a pair of sunglasses and a rose on the side of her head. The actor posed by the poolside giving major 'chill vibes'. Check out the picture below.

Urvashi is currently vacationing in the Maldives celebrating her birthday. The actor also posted a few more pictures where she is seen having lots of fun. The actor was also seen indulging in favourite water sport, Scuba diving. Urvashi has posted a few pictures of it.

Along with the picture the actor also wrote that she is a ‘water child’. She also went on encouraging fans to try this sport as it is ‘Diving is the most beautiful drug in this universe’. Check out the photo below.

Before leaving for her vacation, Urvashi was spotted with her fans having a cake cutting ceremony. Fans surprised her by getting her a cake and also sang 'Happy Birthday' for her. The video is too cute to miss, check out the video below.

