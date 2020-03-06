Urvashi Rautela Cancels Greece Trip In Light Of Coronavirus Outbreak

Urvashi Rautela, who is most known for her films Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti, and Pagalpanti, was supposed to attend an event in Greece. But reports state that Rautela had to cancel the event in Greece due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Urvashi Rautela cancels Event in Greece due to COVID-19

According to reports, Urvashi Rautela was supposed to travel to Athens, Greece, for the grand wedding event. she was to perform at said event.

However, Rautela had to cancel due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which is currently a growing global health crisis. Reports state that there are over five thousand cases of Coronavirus in South Korea, over three thousand cases of COVID-19 in Italy. Hundreds of cases have sprung up in countries like France, Germany, the US, Hong Kong, and Japan. This Coronavirus outbreak has led to cancellations of several events all over the globe.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela is all set for her upcoming film titled Miss Match India. The film is being directed by U.R. Jameel, who has also penned the script and the dialogues. The film will feature Nimrat Kaur and Anupam Kher in the lead roles, along with Rautela.

The film will also feature Randeep Hooda, Bipasha Basu, Chitrangda Singh, Elli Avram, Boman Irani, and others. Apart from the fact that it will be a thriller film, nothing much has been revealed about the film by the makers. Fans of the actors are highly thrilled for the Miss Match India trailer release.

Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti, playing the character of Kavya. The film featured an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and Saurabh Shukla. It was released back in November 2019 and received mixed reviews from the audience.

