Urvashi Rautela Unveils Her First Look In 'Virgin Bhanupriya'; See Pic

Recently, actor-model Urvashi Rautela shared the first look poster of her upcoming flick Virgin Bhanupriya. Urvashi Rautela is seen posing with an all-smiling face while sporting a denim dungaree. She is also seen wearing a pair of glasses. The look poster shows the title of the film and states 'Coming Soon'.

Instagramming her post, she wrote, "Get ready to go on a roller coaster ride with #VirginBhanupriya". Giving an insight into the life of her character, Urvashi Rautela added further and wrote, "A quirky comedy of a college going conservative girl in search of a suitable partner. Will she find her perfect suitor?". She also revealed that the upcoming family-drama will start streaming soon on Zee5 Premium. Her fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart emoticons. The post garnered more than 80k likes within an hour. Scroll down to take a look.

Urvashi Rautela in Virgin Bhanupriya

Virgin Bhanupriya's details

Urvashi Rautela's Virgin Bhanupriya is directed by Ajay Lohan and produced by Shreyans Mahendra Dhariwal. Virgin Bhanupriya will also feature Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in pivotal characters. Reportedly, the film was scheduled for theatrical release but due to the Coronavirus-induced lockdown, the makers decided to take an OTT release. Fans who are wondering where to watch Virgin Bhanupriya, can download and subscribe to OTT platform Zee5 Premium.

Bhanupriya, essayed by Urvashi, is a college-going conservative girl who decides to lose her virginity. She thought it should be the easiest thing in today’s world. However, all her attempts go in vain and as a soothsayer predicted, it becomes an impossible task that will not happen ever in her life. What happens next has formed the crux of the story.

Urvashi Rautela's movies

Talking about the professional front, Urvashi was last seen in the multi-starrer comedy film, Pagalpanti. The film featuring John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz and Kriti Kharbanda, failed to attract footfalls at the BO. Apart from Pagalpanti, she has worked in numerous Bollywood films such as Hate Story IV and Sanam Rey, among many others.

