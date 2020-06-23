Urvashi Rautela's Self-love Routine Includes Elaborate Face Masks; See Post Here

Urvashi Rautela seems to be taking self-love very seriously and her latest Instagram post is proof of that. The actor posted a picture of herself in an elaborate pink face mask. Here's more on the topic.

Urvashi Rautela's self-love session includes face mask and selfies

On Urvashi Rautela's Instagram, the actor posted a picture of herself. She can be seen lying down with an elaborate face mask of a bright pink colour adorning her face. It seems to be made of a rubbery sheet mask at the bottom followed by a layer of gauze and finally, the pink mask applied thickly over it.

Urvashi Rautela also put a caption for her post. She wrote, "me waiting quietly around the corner trying to scare anyone coming my way with my normal mask ðŸ¤£. This will fix everything. NOTE ðŸ“ TO SELF: RELAX ðŸ§šðŸ»‍â™€ï¸

Friend: You really need to self-care! Me: LOL ðŸ˜ ðŸ˜‚ ðŸ™ˆ". Take a look:

Fan reactions on Urvashi Rautela's face mask photo

Fans are going gaga over Urvashi Rautela's self-love session. One fan commented saying gorgeous while another said "ZabardastðŸ”¥". Check out the comments:

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram also has pictures of the actor dressed in elegant and beautiful clothes. Recently, she posted a throwback picture of herself dressed in a golden metallic Belluccio gown which she donned during IIFA.

In another picture, she is dressed in a beautiful ivory and gold lehenga with matching jewellery. In other Instagram post, Urvashi went for a fusion look donning a gold metallic crop and shorts paired with a transparent jacket with gold detailing and jewellery.

Urvashi Rautela made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie Singh Saab the Great. Since then, she worked in a number of films like Bhaag Johnny, Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Kaabil, Hate Story IV and Pagalpanti. She also appeared in a number of music videos. Urvashi also represented India in the 2015 Miss Universe pageant.

She currently has two films in her kitty, namely Miss match India and Virgin Bhanupriya. Recently, the actor unveiled the first look of Virgin Bhanupriya on Instagram. In the picture, Urvashi could be seen dressed in denim dungarees a white tee-shirt with a pair of glasses and two low ponytails.

