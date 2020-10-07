Urvashi Rautela's 'Black Rose' Become First Bilingual Film To Finish Shoot Amid COVID-19

Actress Urvashi Rautela who is all set to enthrall fans with her acting skills with her upcoming film Black Rose, shared a picture on Instagram while thanking the entire team for their support. The actress captioned the post and informed that Black Rose is the first Bilingual film in the world to start and finish shooting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Great Grand Masti actress posed in a ravishing red number to set the mercury soaring, in a new photo-op while sharing the news about the upcoming film. Black Rose is a heroine-centric thriller directed by Sampath Nandi. Earlier, the actress teased fans with the promotional song of the movie. The song is titled Naa Tappu Emunnadabbaa in Telugu. The pop song is sung by Harika Narayan and composed by Mani Sharma.

Urvashi Rautela is in the spotlight and is looking like a diva in a sequinned red dress. The actor's moves in the song are on par with all her previous performances, leaving the audience wanting more. The song also has a Hindi version titled Hai Kya Yeh Mera Kasoor. Adorning various dazzling dresses throughout the song, Urvashi looks stunning. The lyrics of the song also include her name in the beginning.

First look poster of Black Rose

The actress also treated fans with the first look poster if the film that aroused curiosity in fans to watch the trailer of the film. The first-look poster of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela's bilingual film, Black Rose, was unveiled on September 23. The film, directed by Mohan Bharadwaj, also marks the debut of Urvashi Rautela in the Telugu film industry. Urvashi Rautela took to Instagram to share the first look poster of the film and penned a beautiful note. She said that her character in the film is deep, dark and enticing with a lot of mystery. She wrote, "I’m that rare Black rose deep, dark and enticing. Yet, I grow with thorns, sharp and poisoned. People who love me end up pricked and hurt. #BlackRose First Glimpse climbed to the top & trending #1, thank you all for the massive love. #BlackRoseFirstlookoutnow. More surprises your way (sic)."

(Image credit: Urvashi Rautela/ Instagram)

