Urvashi Rautela Has A Gala Time With Arab Billionaires; Shows A Gist Of Her Stay In Dubai

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures and videos from Dubai, where she has been staying for the last few days. She has been having a gala time at private zoos and jewellery shops while promoting a leading luxury brand. These pictures also showcase a few Arab billionaires who have been serving as good hosts to the actor. The stories also indicate that she has been keeping herself busy with various interviews and shoots.

Urvashi Rautela’s time in Dubai

Actor Urvashi Rautela recently posted a bunch of updates on social media about her luxurious time in Dubai. In the first story posted, she is seen having an interaction with an Arab host, speaking about her career and lifestyle. The actor is seen dressed in a high-neck one piece which has black and white prints all over. Her hair has been tied up into a bun while her eye makeup has been kept prominent.

In the next few pictures, Urvashi Rautela is seen visiting a private zoo which is owned by the Arab billionaire, Saif Ahmad Belhasa. In one of the pictures, she is seen feeding a giraffe with the Arab, while posing for the camera with a bright smile across her face. The actor is seen dressed in a golden outfit with bold makeup and well-set hair while the host is dressed in a traditional Arabic gown.

The actor also posted pictures where she was feeding a white lion who was behind a safe grill. She was seen offering it a piece of meat while the host, Saif Ahmad Belhasa, helped her in carrying out the task. The pictures indicate how generous and welcoming the Arab nationals are towards their guests.

The actor also posted pictures from her luxurious room which comes with a great view. She is seen showing her followers how the place looks while speaking highly of the décor. She also posted a bunch of updates from a jewellery shop where she was promoting a few products. In the videos, she was seen trying out a few precious ornaments while also showcasing their beauty to the viewers. Have a look at the snips from Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram here.

