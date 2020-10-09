Urvashi Rautela Says Outsiders In Bollywood Are Treated As An Object To Gain TRP

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela recently opened up about negativity on social media. The Sanam Re star revealed that her past three to four months had been stressful. She added that the negativity on social media space took a toll on her mental health. Speaking about the outsiders, Urvashi Rautela said that they are treated as an object to gain TRP. Here is everything to know about what the actor said. Read on:

Urvashi Rautela on negativity on social media & outsiders in Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela expressed how social media negatively impacted her mental health and called her last 3 to 4 months stressful. The actor said that the dynamics of Bollywood changed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She added that her movie Virgin Bhanupriya garnered better ratings and user reviews on IMDb than Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 or Ananya Panday’s Khaali Peeli and clarified that she loved Bhatt as an actor.

However, the actor believed that it had a lot to do with the media, which elevated star kids by appreciating their fashion sense, acting performance, and would not find anything negative about them. Urvashi Rautela said that even if an outsider had done much better work than them, the media could target the former for tiny things that would go wrong. She added that when nothing was wrong, they would treat them as an object to gain TRP.

Urvashi Rautela went on to speak about several false allegations stating that she called Hrithik Roshan at 2 am or 4 am. The actor added that she was naïve, while a lot had to do with the media. Talking about the false allegations, she said that it would hurt anyone either star kid or an outsider. However, she revealed the important thing to notice that those stories were never out for star kids. She expressed her love for Hrithik Roshan’s talent, but denied a love angle involved. Rautela concluded by saying that these things affected a person’s mental health and that is what must have happened with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Urvashi Rautela's professional front

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela previously appeared in comedy-drama flick Virgin Bhanupriya featuring Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in prominent roles. The movie streamed on Zee5 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is busy working on her upcoming Telugu project, Black Rose.



