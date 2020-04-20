Urvashi Rautela Goes From Co-workers To 'good Friends' With Moroccan Singer Saad?

Urvashi Rautela has been part of many projects over the years. Her scintillating dance numbers in several films have been the reason that many musicians want her in the films. Furthermore, the actress and pageant queen was invited by Moroccan singer Saad Lamjarred to feature in one of his music videos. The actress willingly said yes.

Urvashi Rautela’s professional relationship with the Moroccan singer

Urvashi Rautela flew all the way to Dubai to sign a deal with Saad Lamjarred’s company. This came after it was widely known that Saad was a fan of her work. The singer described her as a ‘beautiful woman’ in one of the reports in a news publication. Urvashi Rautela was unaware of Saad’s admiration for her work until she got a casting call from a representative.

Professional relationship to good friends

Further reports suggest that the two stars have become good friends after they met each other on several occasions. Saad Lamjarred also revealed in an interview that Urvashi is a nice girl and he is a fan of her work. She will look good in her new look for the Arabic genre. He said that it will suit her really well. He also added that she will look stunning in the final films.

On professional front

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a sizzling number Kangna Vilayati and Beta Pe Thumka. Both are quirky dance songs. The songs were a hit with her fans.

