Urvashi Rautela Grooves To Her Popular Bollywood Numbers In These Videos

Urvashi Rautela who made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the Singh Saab: The Great is known for her exceptional fitness, dancing skills, and fashion choices. Before making her debut, the actor has also gained recognition for winning several beauty pageants. Here are a few of her dance videos that are proof of the actor’s love for dance.

The Thumka video

In this video, Urvashi Rautela is seen grooving to the tunes of her own song Thumka from the movie Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is seen shaking a leg with TikTok fame Awez Darbar. She is often seen dancing with Awez Darbar on her various tracks. In this video, she is seen wearing a beautiful sequinned silver co-ord set and transparent heels.

The promotional event dance

Urvashi Rautela, in this video, is seen dancing on the tunes of a music track from her movie Pagalpanti. The actor is seen grooving gracefully in a purple pantsuit for a promotional event.

The group performance

In this dance video, Urvashi Rautela is seen grooving with a whole lot of girls. She looks stunning as she showcases her excellent dance skills. The actor is seen dancing in a green crop top and black sweatpants.

The Bijli ka Taar dance performance

In this video, Urvashi Rautela is grooving to the beats of her own song Bijli ka Taar. The actor is seen dancing with two other dancers while she showcases her amazing dance skills. She is seen pulling off an uber-cool look with a pair of ripped denims, orange crop top and orange jacket for her dance performance.

The iconic 'thumka'

Urvashi Rautela is often seen putting her best dace foot forward in her videos on TikTok. The actor in this video is seen dancing on the beats of Thumka, another song from Pagalpanti. She is seen in a beautiful black attire while she flaunts her thumka on the song.

