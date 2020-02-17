Urvashi Rautela Took Up Four Seats At An Award Ceremony; HERE'S WHY

Urvashi Rautela is known for making fashion statements quite often. The ex-Miss India recently wore a red dress to an award ceremony and grabbed the attention of the fashion police. However, the dress was a heavy one admitted the actor on her latest Instagram post.

Urvashi Rautela's dress took three seats

A few hours ago, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to post an appreciation post for her team. The actor was seen sitting in the award ceremony while few people were arranging her dress. While she looked stunning in the red gown with an exaggerated skirt, Urvashi admitted in the caption that the dress was very heavy and it also took her four seats to sit because of the dress. She said, "Without my wonderful team this wouldn’t be possible ♥️🌹one of my heaviest red carpet experiences ☺️😢 sat in 4 seats 🙏🏻".

Urvashi Rautela's photos, however, proved how stunning the actor looked in the gown. The red gown was strapless with a sweetheart neckline. The exaggerated skirt had ruffles all over. Urvashi styled her hair in curls left open. She kept her makeup minimalistic opting for glossy red lips. She accessorised her gown with diamond earrings and bracelet.

While the dress was a heavy one, the actor seemed to have managed it well. Urvashi Rautela's height is 1.6m which helped her carry the gown. She is one of the popular Indian cinema personality who rose to fame after her performance in the movie Sanam Re. Apart from that, she has also appeared in the movie Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti and Pagalpanti.

