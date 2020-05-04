Urvashi Rautela Recalls 'quadratic Formula', Misses 'mathematics Classes' Amid Lockdown

Earlier on Monday, Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela went down memory lane and claimed that she misses her maths classes while under lockdown due to coronavirus. The Sanam Re actor shared a selfie where she can be seen pouting with her eyes closed as she captioned the post with her thoughts. She wrote, "x =−b±√b2−4ac/2a #quadraticformula 💭💭 miss my mathematics classes. My grand father was Gold medalist in Mathematics & lot more. I wish i could....💭".

The model-turned-actor has taken to learning new things amid the lockdown imposed by the government. She had shared through her social media updates earlier that she had been taking lessons from Black Swan actor Natalie Portman for 'developing characters and shaping performances'. Urvashi Rautela had shared a picture of herself dressed in an onion pink coloured ensemble and expressed her excitement for her learning sessions. She wrote, "really kicked about my independent filmmaking, writing & acting sessions with @natalieportman for developing characters & shaping performances '' #SuperExcited".

What's next for Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti, back in the year 2019, along with Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, and others. The film revolved around three friends who are portrayed as the biggest losers in whatever business they enter.

The actor is scheduled to feature in director Ajay Lohan's upcoming comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya along with actors Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh and others. She is also rumoured to kickstart her journey in Tollywood with Sampath Nandi's Seetimaar opposite Gopichand.

