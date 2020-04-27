Urvashi Rautela Posts Yet Another Pic, Fan Asks "ye Photos Kitne Din Chalenge Aur?"

Urvashi Rautela seems to be on a roll lately amid the COVID-19 lockdown as she successfully manages to help her fans kill boredom by frequently posting entertaining content on social media. From going live with the sensational YouTuber Logan Paul to releasing music videos from her upcoming film Virgin Bhanupriya, Rautela surely knows how to keep her fans hooked to her social media handles. Furthermore, the Great Grand Masti actor is obsessed with her bikini looks and her Instagram handle is proof. However, when she recently flaunted yet another bikini look on her Instagram handle, a user had a hilarious response to post this time around.

Urvashi Rautela's fan has a hilarious question for her after she posted yet another photo sporting a bikini

After giving her fans a sneak peek into her '#HeelsChoreography 'on Instagram, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to post yet another photograph from her vacation diaries, chilling by the pool in a blue bikini. Rautela captioned the post writing, "Sunshine is my favourite accessory. Close your eyes & imagine the beach. A virtual vacation will do for now."

However, this time around, Rautela's bikini look seems to have failed to impress her followers as one of the users took to the comment section of the post and wrote, "Yeh blue bikini photos kitte din tk chlengi aur (For how long are you going to post pictures in this blue bikini?) Check out the post below:

Here are all the posts from Urvashi Rautela's Instagram wherein she is seen flaunting the same blue bikini:

