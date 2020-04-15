Padma Lakshmi Hits Back At Trolls For Going Braless, Says 'Let’s Not Police Women’s Body'

Chef Padma Laxmi made headlines last year when she wore a body-fitted dress without any bra or shapewear. The chef acknowledged it by saying that she thinks that the female body is beautiful in its natural state. In the recent past, Padma Laxmi was called immoral by fans when she posted a cooking video without wearing a bra. Recently, Padma Laxmi hit back at the trolls with an epic reply.

Padma Laxmi posted a cooking video where she is seen making Lasagna with her daughter. The chef while cooking is seen wearing a blue crop tank top with joggers. In her video, it is clearly visible that the actor is wearing two bras while she cooks food in her kitchen. Hitting back the trolls, Padma Laxmi added a statement in her caption where she said that she was slammed for not wearing a bra in her previous video, therefore this time, she wore two.

She wrote, “I got some comments last time that it was immoral for me to not wear a bra in my own kitchen during the quarantine. So those people should be happy to note that I’m wearing two today 😂) But seriously, let’s not police women’s bodies in 2020 ok?” As soon as she posted the video, Padma Laxmi’s fans took her side and said that she was not immoral in doing that infact she was real on the screen. One of the users said, “There’s not a chance in hell I’m wearing a bra in my own home unless I have guests (and even then it depends). People who feel the need to police the bodies women (especially stranger online) will use any excuse. 🙄”

In the video that was trolled by fans, the chef was seen wearing a grey maxi dress with noodle straps. She was seen making chicken tagine with her daughter. The comment section of the post was flooded with hate comments where people went on to call her 'immoral'. ".

