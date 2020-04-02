Urvashi Rautela's Throwback Video Shaking A Leg With Awez Darbar On 'Bimar Dil'; WATCH

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great (2013), featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and more. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela shared a throwback video of herself and Awez Darbar shaking a leg on Bimar Dil. Here’s how Urvashi Rautela is spending her quarantine. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's White Backless Outfit Has Netizens Say "meri Bedsheet Chura Li"; See Pic

Urvashi Rautela’s throwback video shaking a leg with Awez Darbar on Bimar Dil

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a red shimmery, one-side off-shoulder dress. She has tied her straight hair in a high ponytail, leaving some fringes at the front. Urvashi has worn huge silver hoop earrings and shimmery black boots. She has applied nude and glossy makeup. Awez Darbar has worn black jeans and a black t-shirt. Awez has worn a shimmery golden jacket on top of his outfit and has hair all groomed. He has also worn black colour shoes.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Looks Enchanting In An All-black Shimmery Ensemble, Take A Look

The song, Bimar Dil is from the film Pagalpanti (2019). The song is sung by Asees Kaur and Jubin Nautiyal. Shabbir Ahmed and Ranishk Bagchi have given the lyrics of the song. The music of the song is given by Tanishk Bagchi too. The song is produced under the music label of T-Series.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Dreaming About A Maldives Vacation Is Everyone Right Now

About Pagalpanti

Pagalpanti is an Anees Bazmee directorial. The film is a multi-starrer, and casts Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela, and Saurabh Shukla, in lead roles. The movie is co-produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak & Abhishek Pathak. The plot of the film revolves around three men, who are considered as losers in their lives by the people, and who eventually plan to get rich along with their girlfriends by fooling two gangsters and robbing their money.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Or Raveena Tandon - Who Rocked The Yellow Saree Look Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.