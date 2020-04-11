Urvashi Rautela Shimmies In Latest Music Video, Shows Off Her Groovy Dance Moves

Urvashi Rautela's latest song Kangna Vilayati has released on YouTube amidst the Coronavirus lockdown. The song is receiving a lot of compliments from viewers. Urvashi Rautela's dance moves are being loved by her fans. The song Kangna Vilayati released on April 10 and since then the song has received about 922k hits.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Blatantly Copies Sidharth Malhotra's Tweet On Mumbai Police, Makes Error

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 25 Million Insta Followers With Quarantine Hair, Pic Goes Viral

On April 11, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to give her fans a glimpse of her signature step from the song Kangna Vilayati. Recently, Urvashi Rautela garnered 25 million fans on her Instagram account. Urvashi Rautela announced that her song Kangna Vilayati had released in her latest Instagram post. The music video of Kangna Vilayati received about 4 lakh views in just 3 hours.

Check out the Urvashi Rautela's video

Urvashi Rautela captioned the video as "#KANGNAVILAYATI OUT NOW 📣 #love #UrvashiRautela". In the video, Urvashi Rautela is showing off her belly dancing moves. The fans loved the song and her dance steps. Here is what the fans commented on the video.

Recently, when Urvashi Rautela garnered 25 million followers on Instagram, she wrote a heartfelt thank you note for her fans and followers. The actor also recently posted a picture from her vacation. Check out the post below.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. The film also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz in the pivotal roles. Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama film Virgin Bhanupriya. The film also features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Channels Her Inner Singer During The #AntakshariChallenge; Watch

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Or Shraddha Kapoor: Who Rocked The Shimmery Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.