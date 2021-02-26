Urvashi Rautela Shares Clip Of 'working Birthday'; Thanks Team 'Versace', Family And Fans

Urvashi Rautela who celebrated her birthday on February 24 posted a video clip of her celebration of what she called a ‘working birthday”. Going by her caption, the actor was working through her birthday when she received a surprise from her cast and crew and brother. In her caption, she said that she was away shooting for her new international music album titled, Versace. She added that she was working with Mohamed Ramadan who she said was an ‘amazing human being’ and called him an ‘Arabic Superstar’. In her video, the actor can be seen cutting a cake while being surrounded by the cast and crew of Versace.

Urvashi Rautela's birthday celebration with Versace team

She also thanked a bevy of other people who had contributed towards making her day special. At first, she thanked team Versace and Donatella Versace for the celebration they had given her. She then thanked all the people who called her to wish her starting with her parents and brother. She also specially thanked all her fans from around the world for wishing her and sending good vibes her way. She credited them for being whoever she is today.

Urvashi Rautela chose to wear a black outfit for her impromptu birthday celebration. She paired her outfit with some chunky silver necklaces and kept her ears bare. She pulled her hair away from her face in a ponytail and chose to go for a smoky-eyed look. Rautela kept her lips nude and decided to be heavy-handed with her contouring.

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram saw the actor and model post a picture after she had completed the first schedule of her upcoming film Inspector Avinash. In her caption, she said that she really appreciated getting roles that challenged her and demanded a lot of preparation from her. She also said that she would miss her co-stars and her director with whom she had spent the last few weeks. She ended her caption by saying that it was a wonderful feeling to be at work.

In the picture, Rautela is seen in a very casual avatar as she enjoys a post-shoot snack and drink. She is wearing a black cami top and paired it with diamond jewellery on her hands. She chose to keep her ears and neck bare and her makeup was light as well. The actor is seen smiling sweetly in the picture

