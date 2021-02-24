Urvashi Rautela's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Pagalpanti' Star

Quick links:
Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 27th birthday today. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over six years now. In order to celebrate Urvashi Rautela's birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Urvashi Rautela's Trivia and some intriguing Urvashi Rautela's facts has been curated. One can take Urvashi Rautela's quiz below and find out how well do you know the "Sanam Re" star.
a) Sanam Re
b) Great Grand Masti
c) Singh Saab The Great
d) Virgin Bhanupriya
a) Maharashtra
b) Punjab
c) Himachal Pradesh
d) Uttarakhand
a) Porobashinee
b) Love Aaj Kal Porshu
c) SOS Kolkata
d) Dracula Sir
a) Singh Saab The Great
b) Sanam Re
c) Hate Story 4
d) Great Grand Masti
a) Sonali Singh
b) Vimla Bhanupriya
c) Bhanupriya Chaudhary
d) Bhanupriya Awasthi
a) Pisces
b) Aries
c) Libra
d) Leo
a) 22
b) 19
c) 24
d) 23
a) Hate Story 4
b) Bhaagam Bhag
c) Pagal Panti
d) Mubarakan
a) Bharatanatyam
b) Belly dance
c) Hip-Hop
d) All of the above
a) Urvashi Rautela Foundation
b) Save The Children
c) HelpAge India
d) Sight Savers
a) Berkley School of Films And Music
b) New York Academy’s School of Film and Acting Talents
c) Vancouver Film School
d) Concordia University
a) Basketball
b) Hockey
c) Ludo
d) Kabaddi
a) Nashik
b) Haridwar
c) Sangli
d) Amritsar
a) Kai Po Che
b) Singh Saab The Great: The Great Prequel
c) Ishqzaade
d) Hate Story 3
a) Physics
b) Law
c) Medicine
d) Engineering
Answers: 1-c, 2-d, 3-a, 4-c, 5-d, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-b, 12-a, 13-b, 14-c, 15-d
