Urvashi Rautela's Birthday Quiz: Find Out How Well Do You Know 'Pagalpanti' Star

Urvashi Rautela celebrates her 27th birthday today. The actor has been a part of the entertainment industry for over six years now. In order to celebrate Urvashi Rautela's birthday, a quiz based on various pieces of Urvashi Rautela's Trivia and some intriguing Urvashi Rautela's facts has been curated. One can take Urvashi Rautela's quiz below and find out how well do you know the "Sanam Re" star.

Urvashi Rautela's birthday quiz:

1) Which title from the following list of Urvashi Rautela's movies is her debut film?

a) Sanam Re

b) Great Grand Masti

c) Singh Saab The Great

d) Virgin Bhanupriya

2) Which Indian state is Urvashi Rautela from?

a) Maharashtra

b) Punjab

c) Himachal Pradesh

d) Uttarakhand

3) Which of the following movies is Urvashi Rautela's Bengali debut film?

a) Porobashinee

b) Love Aaj Kal Porshu

c) SOS Kolkata

d) Dracula Sir

4) Which from the following list of Urvashi Rautela's movies can be described as a bold revenge thriller?

a) Singh Saab The Great

b) Sanam Re

c) Hate Story 4

d) Great Grand Masti

5) What is the full name of Urvashi Rautela's character in Virgin Bhanupriya?

a) Sonali Singh

b) Vimla Bhanupriya

c) Bhanupriya Chaudhary

d) Bhanupriya Awasthi

6) What is Urvashi Rautela's birth sign?

a) Pisces

b) Aries

c) Libra

d) Leo

7) What was Urvashi Rautela's age at the time of the release of her first film?

a) 22

b) 19

c) 24

d) 23

8) Which of the following films saw Urvashi Rautela and filmmaker Anees Bazmee working together for the first time?'

a) Hate Story 4

b) Bhaagam Bhag

c) Pagal Panti

d) Mubarakan

9) Which of the following dance forms is Urvashi Rauetla well-versed with?

a) Bharatanatyam

b) Belly dance

c) Hip-Hop

d) All of the above

10) What is the name of her charitable foundation?

a) Urvashi Rautela Foundation

b) Save The Children

c) HelpAge India

d) Sight Savers

11) Which of the following is Urvashi Rautela's Alma Mater?

a) Berkley School of Films And Music

b) New York Academy’s School of Film and Acting Talents

c) Vancouver Film School

d) Concordia University

12) Urvashi Rautela is a national-level athlete. What is the name of the sport that she has played on an Indian level?

a) Basketball

b) Hockey

c) Ludo

d) Kabaddi

13) What is Urvashi Rautela's city of birth?

a) Nashik

b) Haridwar

c) Sangli

d) Amritsar

14) Which film did Urvashi Rautela have to forego in order to participate in Miss Universe India?

a) Kai Po Che

b) Singh Saab The Great: The Great Prequel

c) Ishqzaade

d) Hate Story 3

15) Urvashi Rautela never planned on becoming an actor, but she had her mind and heart set on a different field altogether. Which field was it?

a) Physics

b) Law

c) Medicine

d) Engineering

Answers: 1-c, 2-d, 3-a, 4-c, 5-d, 6-a, 7-b, 8-c, 9-d, 10-a, 11-b, 12-a, 13-b, 14-c, 15-d

