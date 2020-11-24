Urvashi Rautela Unveils Stills With Mohsin Khan From Song 'Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi'

On November 23, 2020, Bollywood diva Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram handle to share a glimpse of her upcoming music video Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohsin Khan. As part of her caption, she wrote a line in Hindi along with a moon and broken heart emoticon. She also released two stills from the music video in her other recent post. The music video is due on November 26, 2020.

Urvashi is seen wearing a checked shirt while Mohsin wore a maroon-coloured shirt. In the adorable picture, the duo is seen smiling while posing for the camera. Many of the duo’s fans expressed their excitement in the comments and showered love. Several of them dropped fire and red heart emoticons on the posts.

On the same day, Urvashi also shared two stills from her upcoming song with co-actor Mohsin Khan. In the pictures, she can be seen sipping coconut water with Mohsin. Urvashi wore a beautiful floral blue-coloured one piece and Mohsin looked amazing in his all-comfy casual outfit. The chemistry of the duo is evident in the stills and their fans cannot stop drooling over them.

Mohsin too shared the same picture on his Insta handle and wrote, “#WohChaandKahaSeLaoge. 26th November 2020 @ 11am” with a broken heart. Charul Malik dropped red hearts and fire emoticons while Nikita Sharma complimented him by saying, “Boy next door… superb” with heart eye emoticons. Playback singer Mohit Pathak wrote, “Waiting for it bro”.

A few days ago, Mohsin Khan built excitement among fans as he challenged his fans to guess the name of their upcoming video with Urvashi. He also dropped a hint by saying that the title has a ‘close connection’ with the moon. Trying their hands to guess the name, his fans dropped several guesses in the comment section. Meanwhile, Mohsin has often shared fun-loving behind-the-scene pictures with Urvashi on his Instagram handle.

The upcoming music song Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi seems to be based on love and heartbreaks. The song will be released on Thursday. Vishal Mishra has lent his voice to the song.

