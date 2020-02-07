Union Budget
Urvashi Rautela's Shimmery And Sequinned Outfits To Inspire Your Evening Looks

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela marked her Bollywood debut with Sunny Deol starrer 'Singh Saab the Great'. Here are her best shimmery, sequinned outfits you must check out

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti.

Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Urvashi often sports shimmery and flared dresses with utter grace for her red carpet looks. Therefore, we have compiled the Sanam Re actor’s best outfits to inspire your evening looks.

Here are some of Urvashi Rautela-inspired evening looks

1. A dazzling fusion ensemble featuring shimmer

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

2. A black attire featuring ruffles and sequins

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

3. A gorgeous silver sequined shrug over a plain black dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also read: Urvashi Rautela Increases The Glamour Quotient By Donning These Elegant Attires, See Pics

4. A gorgeous flared princess gown with cape

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

5. An impeccable traditional ensemble with a floral Kurta featuring detailed sequin work

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

6. Ruffles, feathers, and embroidery by Dar Sara High Fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also read: Diet Sabya Calls Out Urvashi Rautela On Kylie Jenner 'inspired' Outfit

7. All about ruffles and flares in a vibrant-coloured dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

8. Urvashi Rautela’s Desi avatar in mirror work featuring outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳BIMAR DIL🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

9. A royal blue sequined body-hugging dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also read: Nushrat Bharucha And Urvashi Rautela Twin In Thigh-high Slit Gowns, See Pics

Also read: Urvashi Rautela Shares A Scary 'Happy Sunday' Post; Honey Singh Exclaims 'Main Darr Gaya!'

 

 

Published:
