Urvashi Rautela's Shimmery And Sequinned Outfits To Inspire Your Evening Looks

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti.

Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Urvashi often sports shimmery and flared dresses with utter grace for her red carpet looks. Therefore, we have compiled the Sanam Re actor’s best outfits to inspire your evening looks.

Here are some of Urvashi Rautela-inspired evening looks

1. A dazzling fusion ensemble featuring shimmer

2. A black attire featuring ruffles and sequins

3. A gorgeous silver sequined shrug over a plain black dress

4. A gorgeous flared princess gown with cape

5. An impeccable traditional ensemble with a floral Kurta featuring detailed sequin work

6. Ruffles, feathers, and embroidery by Dar Sara High Fashion

7. All about ruffles and flares in a vibrant-coloured dress

8. Urvashi Rautela’s Desi avatar in mirror work featuring outfit

9. A royal blue sequined body-hugging dress

