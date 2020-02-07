Union Budget
Union Budget
Urvashi Rautela Increases The Glamour Quotient By Donning These Elegant Attires, See Pics

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is known for her impeccable sense of fashion & her style is something every fan wants to steal. Here are some of her recent glamorous looks

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela rocked the silver screen in the movie Pagalpanti alongside John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Ileana D'Cruz, Anil Kapoor and Kriti Kharbanda. The diva is known for her rocking sense of fashion. Urvashi Rautela, recntly, shared many posts on her social media handle which are receiving a lot of love from her fans. These posts prove that she is an endless source of glamour and no one can match her charm. Here is a list of some of her many glamourous posts on Instagram.

Urvashi Rautela's glamorous looks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Urvashi walked the red carpet of Filmfare awards gracefully in this shiny black gown. The tube gown is styled with a frontal waist-high slit and a long train. She posed confidently with a poised look, sleek bun and dainty jewellery. Urvashi Rautela completed the look with coal-lashed eyes and pink lips.

Also Read | Diet Sabya calls out Urvashi Rautela on Kylie Jenner 'inspired' outfit

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this red co-ord set, the Hate Story 4 star looks like an angel with nude makeup and red lips. The star is seen wearing an off-shoulder crop top with transparent balloon sleeves. The outfit has a long skirt and is designed with layered ruffles and she also pulled off a ruffled dupatta. Her elegant look is defined with diamond-studded pieces of jewellery. 

Also Read | Nushrat Bharucha and Urvashi Rautela twin in thigh-high slit gowns, see pics

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This heartwarming picture of the star is undoubtedly mind-blowing. Urvashi Rautela dons a shiny blue gown. The sequinned blue gown has a frontal thigh-high slit. She looks cute with open straight hair, pink lips, pink eye-shadow and blush on her face. The mesmerizing look is completed with long stary earrings.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela shares a scary 'Happy Sunday' post; Honey Singh exclaims 'Main Darr Gaya!'

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's fitness mantra every gym enthusiast would want to know

 

 

Published:
