Urvashi Rautela's Best Traditional Outfits That Has Set Internet On Fire

Bollywood News

Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here are her best ethnic looks.

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here are the best ethnic looks of the Urvashi Rautela. Read ahead to know more-

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's Shimmery And Sequinned Outfits To Inspire Your Evening Looks

Urvashi Rautela's traditional outfits

Urvashi Rautela donned a golden colour lehenga with shimmery golden embroidery. The actor wore heavy gold jewellery. She left her wavy hair open, giving them a centre partition, where she put her Mangtika.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Increases The Glamour Quotient By Donning These Elegant Attires, See Pics

 

Urvashi Rautela is seen posing in an olive green ethnic ball-gown. The gown has off-shoulder sleeves and a shimmery embroidery till the york. Urvashi wore a set of neck-piece and earrings, and pinned the front part of her hair, keeping the rest open. She completed her look by wearing natural and shimmery makeup.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Shares A Scary 'Happy Sunday' Post; Honey Singh Exclaims 'Main Darr Gaya!'

 

Urvashi Rautela has worn a blood-red colour saree. The blouse has full-sleeves and shimmery embroidery. She has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side-partition. She has worn long earrings and nude and natural makeup.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela's Green Dresses You Must Check Out Right Away

 

 

