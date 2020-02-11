Urvashi Rautela Inspired Pastel Colour Outfits To Add To Your Wardrobbe

Urvashi Rautela is a popular Bollywood actor who made her acting debut with Singh Saab the Great featuring Sunny Deol in the lead role. Later on, she went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti, Hate Story sequel and Pagalpanti. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense. She makes heads turn with her statement-making public appearances. Here are the best pastel colour outfit looks of the Urvashi Rautela to take fashion inspiration from-

Urvashi Rautela's best pastel outfits

Urvashi Rautela is seen posing in a pastel blue colour shimmer dress. The dress is off-shoulder from one side and has a thigh-high slit. She wore adorable stars earrings and applied natural makeup, keeping her straight hair open.

Urvashi Rautela donned a pastel multi-coloured outfit. She wore a maxi dress, with pink, white, blue, and red colour stripes with a pastel pink crop denim jacket. The actor tied her hair in a messy ponytail and applied natural makeup.

Urvashi Rautela is seen wearing a pastel parrot colour blazer dress. The dress has a black colour belt at the york. She has worn golden hoops and black heels. Urvashi has left her wavy hair open, giving them a side partition and has applied minimal makeup.

