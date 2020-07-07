Urvashi Rautela Spills The Beans On Her Skincare Routine And Fitness Secrets

Actor Urvashi Rautela is seen in several music videos and has also been a part of several Bollywood movies. Urvashi Rautela’s Instagram account is filled with pictures of her, which leaves her fans wondering about her beauty secret. During an interview with a reputed Media House, Urvashi Rautela revealed her skin secrets and spilled the beans on what motivates her to lead a healthy life.

Urvashi Rautela's beauty secret

Urvashi Rautela said that she comes from the Himalayas and she’s blessed with naturally good skin. She also added that her entire family is blessed with good skin and that it came to her from her parents and grandparents. The actor added that since she grew up in a region that is less-polluted and has a lot of trees, she never paid too much attention to her skin or followed a beauty regime. But when it came to working out, she said that she is a fitness freak. Urvashi Rautela added that she’s an athlete and thus she believes in staying fit. From functional training to pilates and high-intensity training, she swears by these workout routines to stay fit.

When asked about her diet, the actor revealed that she loves eating and does not restrict herself when it comes to eating. She loves Chinese food and she also loves Mughlai food. But most of the time she eats boiled vegetables to stay healthy. She loves eating nuts and dry fruits when it comes to snacking, revealed Urvashi in the same interview.

She also divulged that right before she goes to sleep, she makes sure to take off her makeup. She also added that cleansing, toning and moisturising are the three essential things she does before she falls asleep. Adding, she added that it is one of the most essential things to do to keep the skin healthy and hydrated.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the film Virgin Bhanupriya. The film was initially supposed to release theatrically, but due to the Pandemic, the film will be released on an OTT platform. Virgin Bhanupriya follows the relationship between young children and their families. Along with Urvashi Rautela, the film also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla.

