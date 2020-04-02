Urvashi Rautela's White Backless Outfit Has Netizens Say "meri Bedsheet Chura Li"; See Pic

Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to keep fans entertained during the Coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown in the country. On Wednesday night, the Pagalpanti actor took to her Instagram to share a video of herself in a white backless dress which has received a trail of funny comments from her followers. Fans in huge numbers are flooding the comments section.

Urvashi Rautela's white backless dress

On April 1, Urvashi Rautela's Instagram followers had a treat as the actor posted a video of herself in a stunning backless gown. Urvashi Rautela's photos in no time storm the internet and so did her latest video. Interestingly, the actor, who is seen flaunting her back with grace, happened to receive some hilarious comments from her fans.

One of her fans wrote, 'Arey mere ghar ki bed sheet chura kar bhag gyi ab mom daat rhi hai mujhee', while another fan said, 'Caption reminded me of @kyliejenner she got a donk'. While many also dropped in hearts and awe-struck emojis. Check out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram post here.

Earlier this week, Urvashi Rautela shared a TikTok video on her Instagram feed in which the Hate Story 4 actor is seen at her enthusiast best grooving to the beats of Deepika Padukone's peppy number-- Love Mera Hit Hit. In the caption, she says, "Us performing again for our families in quarantine like". Watch Urvashi Rautela's video here.

