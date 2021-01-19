Urvashi Rautela Stuns In Magenta Gown As She Admires Herself In The Mirror

Bollywood actor Urvashi Rautela has often stunned her fans and followers with her gorgeous picture and videos on social media. She recently took to Instagram to share a string of videos wherein she is seen admiring herself in the mirror. She is also seen giving various playful expression sin the videos. Scroll to see the videos.

Urvashi Rautela admires herself in the mirror

Urvashi Rautela is seen adorning herself in the mirror in her recent Instagram post. In the videos, she is seen twirling her hair around her fingers and giving various playfully expressions as well. Urvashi is wearing a magenta pink gown in the videos. She has accessorised her look with a pair of dangling earrings and a ring. She has left her hair open and styled them in waves as well to add a glamourous edge to the photos.

Her post garnered over 65K likes within two hours of uploading and is still counting. Her fans and followers can not stop gushing over her looks in the videos. Several of her fans have commented on the post using heart-eyed and fire emojis. One user has also commented that she looks like a glamours lady. See their reactions here:

Urvashi Rautela's Instagram gives a sneak-peek into her life. It is full of pictures and videos from her personal and professional life. She recently took to Instagram to announce her next project with Randeep Hooda. The project is titled Inspector Avinash. In the caption of the post, Urvashi was all praise for Hooda. The project is based on the life of police officer Avinash Mishra and how he worked hard to counter crime in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Urvashi made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 movie Singh Saab the Great. She then went on to star in Sanam Re, Great Grand Masti and Pagalpanti. She also starred in the Zee 5 web series Virgin Bhanupriya. Rautela has also featured in several of the music videos. Some of her most popular songs are Love Dose which has 305 million views on YouTube, Aashiq Banaya Apne which has 179 million views on YouTube and her latest music video, Wo Chand Kahan Se Laogi with Mohsin Khan which has garnered over 40 million views.

Image courtesy- @urvashirautela Instagram

