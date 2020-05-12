Urvashi Rautela Donates Rs 5 Crore For COVID-19 Relief, Says 'together We Can Beat This'

As India grapples with COVID-19 crisis, many celebrities are doing the best they can by making a donation or helping the needy in their own ways. Speaking of which, Urvashi Rautela has reportedly donated Rs 5 crore to the Coronavirus relief funds to fight against the pandemic in the country. The actor also said that we need to get together and no donation is too small.

Urvashi Rautela donates Rs 5 crore to fight COVID-19

Recently, Urvashi took to her Instagram to make an announcement about conducting a virtual dance masterclass online. Moreover, she also informed that her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn to tap the feet. As per reports, in the session, she taught fans a little bit of Zumba, Tabata and Latin dance forms. The dance masterclass on TikTok reportedly connected her to a staggering 18 million people, and Urvashi Rautela received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated to the COVID-19 Reliefs.

After the session, Urvashi Rautela said that she is "extremely grateful to everyone, whatever they are doing, not only to actors, politicians, musicians or professional athletes but also to the common people, because we all need to be together, and we all need their support, and no donation is too small, and together we can help the world to beat this."

In the same interaction, Urvashi Rautela further exclaimed that the CRY, Unicef, and Swadesh Foundation are doing great work by helping those affected by COVID-19. They are also helping the needy and supporting doctors, first responders and helping low-income and homeless communities. They are also supporting people in the entertainment industry, she added.

What's next for Urvashi Rautela?

Urvashi will be next seen in the upcoming film, the Hindi remake of the Tamil superhit, Thiruttu Payale 2. The film also stars Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor, Akshay Oberoi. The actors recently wrapped up shooting for the film. The movie is directed by Susi Ganeshan and produced by Ramesh Reddy. The plot of Thiruttu Payale 2 reportedly revolves around an honest police officer who is given secretive tasks to complete. The officer ends up finding out about a character who blackmails women for money and threatens to tar their reputation.

