Urvashi Rautela V/s Neha Kakkar, Who Stunned More In Retro Look?

Neha Kakkar, one of the finest singers of the modern generation is among the most celebrated singers of Bollywood. Along with singing, Neha Kakkar is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires her fans. Another actor who stuns in her style is Urvashi Rautela. Her style and fashion sense is something that people get inspired from, always. Urvashi Rautela is also known for her dazzling fashion sense and stunning dancing skills.

Also read | Neha Kakkar Has Shared Stage With Many Noted Bollywood Singers; See List Here

Both these actors. Urvashi and Neha have recently flaunted a kind of similar style old-fashioned blouse and a knot at the bottom with a different print. Neha Kakkar and Urvashi Rutela styled these outfits from their retro collection which is almost a similar pattern but different print. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit in their best stylish ways.

Also read | Neha Kakkar's Collaborations With Artists For Independent Music Videos; See List

Neha Kakkar and Urvashi Rautela spotted in same style retro outfit

Urvashi Rautela in checks look

Check print blouse in red with this off-shoulder outfit looks awesome on Urvashi Rautela. Her dress has an off-shouldered pattern and a V-neck design with puffed sleeves. Urvashi Rautela, the gorgeous actor has blown away the audience’s mind with her calm and cool red check outfit with dark red lipstick shade and matte-finished make-up. Urvashi’s short curly hair and copper square-shaped earring are complimenting her look.

Here is the picture of Urvashi Rautela-

Image courtesy: @urvashirautela

Also read | Urvashi Rautela Shares Bikini Picture Reminiscing Her ‘Miss Universe’ Days

Neha Kakkar in polka dots look

Neha Kakkar wore this retro collection dress in black on the sets of her TV show. The thigh-slit dress of Neha Kakkar was a just similar one with polka dots and a slight off-shoulder and V-neck puffed sleeved style blouse. Neha Kakkar is styling this awesome outfit with a beautiful pair of silver hoop earrings. She made it look awesome with her straight hair look and nude shade make-up with black wedges.

Here is the picture of Neha Kakkar-

Image courtesy: @nehakakkar

Also read | Urvashi Rautela's Obsession For Nail Art Is Evident From These Pictures, Take A Look

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.