Urvashi Rautela Has Allegedly Dated THESE Indian Team Cricketers In The Past

Urvashi Rautela has been part of several rumours and controversies over the years. The actress was rumoured to be dating businessman, Akash Ambani and Guru Randhawa as well. However, the pageant queen was also linked to a few big cricketing stars. Even though she has never officially made a statement over the same, rumour mills were strongly speculating and linking Urvashi Rautela to these sportsmen.

Here is a list of Indian cricketers that the actress was rumoured to be dating in the past few years

Hardik Pandya

Urvashi Rautela was rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, for the Indian Cricket team. Hardik Pandya has been linked with the actress after the two of them met at an IPL post-match party. Furthermore, Urvashi Rautela also cheered for the cricketer’s recent engagement and wished them good luck. The two were the most talked about rumored couple as per reports.

Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela was also linked with Rishabh Pant, the left-handed batsman for the Indian cricket team. According to reports, the two were spotted in a plush restaurant in Mumbai, having a lunch date. However, there were rumours that things did not end well with the two. There are also speculations that they have blocked each other on social media after their break-up. However, Urvashi has never officially confirmed or denounced the rumours of the alleged relationship.

On the professional front

Meanwhile, Urvashi Rautela is busy updating her fans during the lockdown and also reminiscing about the old days. She was last seen in two dance songs namely, Kangna Vilayati and Beat Pe Thumka. Both the songs are from the film Virgin Bhanupriya which is a 2020 release. The film is a romantic comedy, yet to hit the big screens. Urvashi Rautela was last seen in a Bollywood flick in the comedy-drama Pagalpanti essaying the role of Kavya. The film was loved by her followers as it also starred Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, John Abraham and Ileana D'Cruz in the lead roles. Urvashi Rautela essayed a bold character in the film that released in 2019. Other than that, she has been keeping her private life under wraps lately.

