Urvashi Rautela's List Of Controversies That Will Shock Her Fans For Sure

Urvashi Ruatela is known for her glamourous image in B-Town. She has appeared in several dance numbers and films. However, over the years the actress was also caught up in rumours and controversies as well. Here are the times when she made it into headlines.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Is A True-blue Water Baby And THESE Pictures Are Proof

Gate crashing?

It was reported that Urvashi Rautela reportedly gate-crashed a luxe Manish Malhotra party. Apparently she was not invited but was seen clicking pictures with many celebs. Urvashi was in headlines after making that impromptu attendance.

Delay in signing Great Grand Masti

It was revealed that Urvashi Rautela avoided Indra Kumar, the director of Great Grand Masti. She believed that the role she was offered was not decent. However, she signed the deal after three months of chasing around.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Asks Everyone To Call Her A 'Goddess' In Her Latest Post; Check

Justin Bieber fan

Reportedly, Urvashi Rautela paid a huge VVIP ticket amount when Justin Bieber held a concert in Mumbai. However, she faced flak for not donating the money to charity but spending it on tickets. However, Urvashi remains a huge fan of Justin Bieber as per reports.

Forced to return pageant crown

Urvashi Rautela was reportedly asked to return her Miss India Universe crown in 2012. It was investigated by the organisers that she is underage for the pageant. However, in the following years, Urvashi Rautela won many pageants.

Also Read | Allu Arjun To Shake A Leg With Urvashi Rautela In Sukumar's 'Pushpa'?

Uninvited for her own premiere

Urvashi Rautela reportedly commented on Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam having an off-screen relationship. However, things got riled up and the organisers decided not to put all three of them in one place. Thus Urvashi Rautela was not invited for her own film Sanam Re’s premiere, which also starred all the three.

Also Read | Times When Urvashi Rautela Amused Fans With Her Amazing Captions!

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.