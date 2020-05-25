When Non-smoker Urvashi Rautela Was Shouted At During A Shoot; Watch Video

Urvashi Rautela is an expert at dancing, fashion and many more things as her Instagram is evidence. However, the actor recently revealed that she does not know to smoke, be it for the sake of a shoot. She shared a video in which she can be seen struggling post a smoking shot in a film. Her caption suggests that she is not familiar with the act.

Urvashi Rautela is not familiar to smoking in real life

In the video that Urvashi Rautela shared on her Instagram, she can be seen sitting in the middle of an army of shooting instruments. Be it the white screen or a camera, everything can be seen in the video frame. Urvashi is decked up in her tough look in army green jacket, bustier top and ripped denim. Urvashi looks fierce in the smokey eye make-up. Urvashi Rautela looks professional until the camera rolls, but after the director says cut, she drops the bud. Urvashi Rautela struggled to hold onto the bud. She drops it on the chair that she is sitting on. In the background of her video, there are several junior artists as well. In the caption, she mentioned that she was scolded in the shoot.

Check out behind the scenes video that Urvashi Rautela shared on her Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shared it on her Instagram wall and wrote, “#BTS #mostdifficultshot #cigar #selflearntin5seconds #nonsmokerforlife. P.S. I was shouted at for not knowing how to smoke a cigar. SMOKING IS INJURIOUS FOR HEALTH". She also gave a health advisory and mentioned that she has been a non-smoker for life. Urvashi Rautela’s fans were quick to react to the interesting behind the scenes video. Some simply appreciated her hard work and some simply posting emoticons on the picture.

Urvashi Rautela updates her fans on a regular basis. She keeps them indulged with exciting videos and behind the scenes videos like the above one. Urvashi Rautela also shares relatable posts of her missing the normal days during the lockdown. Urvashi Rautela sure knows how to keep her 25 million and counting followers happy. Check out some of her pictures from her Instagram.

