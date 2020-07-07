Urvashi Rautela With Pulkit Samrat Or Karan Wahi: Who Is Better In The Lead?

Urvashi Rautela, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015, is known for her dancing skills, apart from acting. Some of the most memorable performances of Urvashi Rautela came in movies like Singh Saab The Great and Mr Airavata. The actor has worked with some of the most prominent actors, directors and producers of the film industry. Pulkit Samrat and Karan Wahi are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Urvashi Rautela is widely noted. So, read on to know more about Urvashi Rautela's works with Pulkit Samrat and Karan Wahi.

Urvashi Rautela's works with Pulkit Samrat

Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat have churned together two films to date. Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat collaborated for the first time in the film titled Sanam Re. The film was released in the year 2016 and is directed by Divya Khosla Kumar and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Ajay Kapoor. The romantic-drama movie features Pulkit Samrat, Yami Gautam, Urvashi Rautela, and Rishi Kapoor in key roles. Pulkit Samrat plays the role of Akash while Urvashi Rautela portrays the role of Akansha in the movie. One of the major highlights of the films is the soundtrack. The title track Sanam Re went on to grab massive attention from the fans. The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Mithoon and the lyrics are penned by Mithoon.

Pagalpanti marked the second and last collaboration between Urvashi Rautela and Pulkit Samrat till date. The film, which released in the year 2019, is directed by Anees Bazmee and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The action-comedy film features Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla and Inaamulhaq in key roles. The movie received mixed reviews from critics.

Urvashi Rautela's movies with Karan Wahi

Urvashi Rautela and Karan Wahi collaborated with each other in the film titled, Hate Story 4. The film is helmed by Vishal Pandya and co-produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. The revenge-thriller film features Urvashi Rautela, Vivan Bhatena, Karan Wahi, Ihana Dhillon, and Gulshan Grover in key roles. The movie, which released in the year 2018, received mixed reviews from critics. The film showcases Urvashi Rautela playing the role of Natasha 'Tasha' Choudhary and Karan Wahi playing the role of Rajveer Khurana.

Although the movie did not manage to perform well at the box-office, it received widespread attention from the fans. Aashiq Banaya Aapne is one of the most popular songs from the movie. The song was originally composed by the popular singer, Himesh Reshammiya for the film of the same title. In the recreated version, the song is sung by Reshammiya and Neha Kakkar.

