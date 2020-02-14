Urvashi Rautela Mimics Delhi Girls On Valentine's Day; Watch Video HERE

Urvashi Rautela shared a funny video on her Instagram earlier today that is February 14, 2020. The dancer and actor revealed how Delhi girls behave on Valentine’s Day. She called back to the irony of some situations that girls have to face when they are with their loved ones. Urvashi Rautela expressed that girls want to hear one thing but would not say it out loud.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela And Other B'Town Actors Who Featured In Yo Yo Honey Singh's Music Videos

Urvashi shared a minute-long video on her Instagram. She looked beautiful in her full make-up look. She wore some precious red and white stone crystal earrings as well. In the video, the model-turned-actress re-enact how girls act during certain situations. Urvashi Rautela mimicked the girls, by repeatedly saying, ‘I love You’.She repeated the three words more than five times. In the frame, she looks comfortable and also pouted to blow air kisses. Towards the end of the video, she is seen saying that girls demand hugs and kisses. Urvashi Rautela’s take on Delhi girls is rather witty.

Watch the video of Urvashi Rautela's take on Delhi girls

Also Read | Love Aaj Kal Screening: Urvashi Rautela, Kriti Kharbanda And Other Celebs Spotted

Urvashi Rautela shared the above video and captioned it with the words, “This Valentine's Week Delhi girls be like Aap bolo I LOVE YOU bas ek baar bol do,” Which means reiterating the words, “ You say it first, no you say it first”. The video received some hilarious reactions from her followers. Some thought it was great acting.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Always Manages To Dazzle In Her Shiny, Silver Outfits; See Pics

Urvashi Rautela is very active on Instagram as she constantly engages with her fans. According to multiple reports, she recently congratulated her fellow industry actor Tiger Shroff for his new song Dus Bahane 2.0. She said that she loved the song and listens to it on loop. The star is also extremely active on social media and keeps posting regular selfies and videos.

Also Read | Urvashi Rautela Knows How To Rock The Nude Lipstick Like A Boss; See Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.