When Urvashi Rautela's Gave An Unforgettable Dance Performance On 'Nagada Sang Dhol'

Miss Diva 2015 Urvashi Rautela never fails to impress her fans with her fashion sense and her charming personality. The stunning diva mesmerises her fans as she poses as the cover star for several leading magazines. Apart from her acting skills and fashion choices, she has also won the hearts of her fans, thanks to her incredible dance moves.

Urvashi Rautela's incredible dance on Nagada Sang Dhol song

In the year 2018, Urvashi Rautela shared a video of her dancing to the song titled Nagada Sang Dhol, in a studio. The actor impresses with her incredible dance moves. She can also be seen wearing an ethnic churidar and a colourful dupatta. She left her hair open while performing for the song Nagada Sang Dhol. The video went immensely viral and caught the attention of her fans and they couldn't stop watching the video in loops. Check out the video shared by the actor:

She captioned the post with: "Nothing can beat the joy i get in performing in any #SanjayLeelaBhansali ‘s songs. I still remember performing #nimbooda during school where i had 🍋 as a prop & won 1st prize. Just got to know we share birthdays too 😃

#love #firstlove #Classicaldancer #dance #bharatanatyamdancer #kathakdancer #kuchipudidancer #orissidancer #Ramleela (sic)".

Nagada Sang Dhol is a very popular dance number from the movie, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. The flick features Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh in prominent roles. The tragic romance film revolves around the love story of a couple, Ram and Leela.

The song is recorded by Shreya Ghoshal and Osman Mir and lyrics are penned by Siddharth-Garima. The music video features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, and Supriya Pathak. The song Nagada Sang Dhol received high praise for Paduokone's dancing skills. Have a look at the original music video:

