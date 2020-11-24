Urvashi Rautela And Mohsin Khan Song 'Chaand Kahan Se Laogi' Teaser Out Today; Watch

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi teaser starring Urvashi Rautela and Mohsin Khan is out now. The actors took to their social media handles and posted the teaser of their upcoming music video and asked their fans how they liked it. Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi teaser started doing the rounds on social media and netizens seem excited to see the two actors sharing the screen.

Urvashi Rautela's song Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi teaser out now

The teaser gives a glimpse of how Urvashi and Mohsin will be looking in their upcoming music video. In the song, Mohsin Khan will be seen in a black leather jacket of Designer Bharat Ahuja of label Desire Design Studio. The jacket has spokes work on the collar band with zip pattern and we are completely in awe of Mohsin’s cool look that has been given by his stylist friends Victor Robinson and Sohail Mughal.

There is no doubt that Mohsin is one of those actors who can pull off each and every look so well with his charm. Urvashi Rautela too is looking like a doll in a floral printed dress that she would be seen wearing in the song. The actor is seen in natural makeup with her hair tied in an updo.

The teaser opens with Urvashi and Mohsin as a happy couple, spending time together but it later progresses and shows them falling apart. The teaser has a montage of scenes from the song which seems to string a love story of two people that is sure to strike a chord with one’s emotions. Watch the teaser below.

Woh Chaand Kahan Se Laogi teaser

The vocals have been sung by Vishal Mishra and the music video is directed by Asif Khan. Lyrics of the song have been penned by Manoj Muntashir. The music video will release on November 26th, 2020 on the official Youtube Channel of VYRL Originals.

Netizens react

As soon as the teaser of the upcoming song released, netizens flooded the posts with their reaction and comments. A number of fans showered the post with their love and expressed how well they liked the teaser. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the song teaser below.

Numerous other fans of the actors expressed that they are very excited to hear the full song. Several other netizens stated that they love the looks of Mohsin Khan and Urvashi Rautela in the song. Check out some of the comments by netizens on the song teaser below.

