Urvashi Rautela's Music Video 'Kangna Vilayati' Garners Over A Million Views

Urvashi Rautela is a skilled dancer and performer who has set multiple venues and dance floors on fire with her electrifying moves. Urvashi Rautela recently starred in Jyotica Tangri's latest music video, Kangna Vilayati and it has crossed over a million views in just one day of its release, check out the full song below.

Urvashi Rautela's Kangna Vilayati crosses a million views in a day of its release

Urvashi Rautela is a very skilled performer when it comes to grooving on a catchy chartbuster. The new song, Kangna Vilayati is no different from the other captivating music videos of recent times. Jyotica Tangri has done justice to the song with her exceptional vocal skills. Check out the full song, here below.

Urvashi Rautela set the dance floor on fire in this above video of Kangna Vilayati song that is sung by the very talented Jyotica Tangri. The lyrics of this catchy composition has been written by Virgin Bhanupriya. Apart from Urvashi Rautela, Gautam Gulati is also featured in the music video.

The music video has been highly appreciated by the audiences and it took only one day from its release on Youtube to garner over a million views. That is an extraordinary milestone for any music video to achieve and live up to. It seems fans cannot get enough of Urvashi Rautela and Gautam Gulati's chemistry in the video and they are equally enchanted by Jyotica Tangri's soulful voice.

Virgin Bhanupriya's lyrical composition deserves applause as well because she has been able to dazzle people's minds and hearts perfectly. The growing popularity of the song only strengthens the fact that the song is here to say and rule over the audience's hearts. The song was produced under the banner of Zee Music Company.

