Urvashi Rautela Dances To Shakira's 'Hips Don't Lie' In Latest Instagram Post; Watch Here

Bollywood actor, Urvashi Rautela is quite active on Instagram and keeps posting pictures and videos of herself. She also seems to be a TikTok enthusiast and often posts TikTok videos of herself dancing or lip-syncing to songs. Recently, she took to her social media account to post a TikTok video of belly dancing to Shakira's one of the most popular songs, Hips Don't Lie.

Urvashi Rautela's TikTok video on Shakira's song

Earlier today, on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram, the actor posted a TikTok video where she grooved to the popular song by Shakira, Hips Don't Lie. Adding a caption to the post, she wrote, "You know my hips don't lie And I am starting to feel you, boy Love u #Shakira #Bellydance". Take a look:

In the video, Urvashi Rautela was dressed in a halter neck silver crop top along with what looked like a sequined ruffled skirt. She paired her outfit with dangler earrings and a simple bracelet. While her hair was kept open in a wavy style, she went for pink glossy lips and a pinkish eyeshadow for her makeup.

However, the outfit worn by Urvashi Rautela in this video is actually a saree and blouse which had also worn for another event a few month backs. It seems this diva knows how to upcycle clothes and repeat them creating new outfits. Take a look:

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Unmissable Pics That Will Inspire Wanderlust In You

This is, however, not the first time that Urvashi Rautela made a TikTok dance video. A couple of times before she had either danced to songs or lip-synced to them. A few days ago she lipsynched to Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez's Genda Phool song while flaunting her catwalk in a white bodycon dress and white heels.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Urges People To Not Neglect Stray Animals, Says 'they Too Are Suffering'

Not only that, but Urvashi Rautela is also a great fitness enthusiast. She often posts videos and stills of her work out routine. Urvashi also seems interested in yoga and keeping herself fit. Check them out:

Image credit: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi Rautela' upcoming movies

Urvashi Rautela was last seen on the silver screen in Pagalpanti. The movie also starred John Abraham and Anil Kapoor but unfortunately proved to be a box office dud. She is currently awaiting the release of her film, Virgin Bhanupriya which was supposed to hit the theatres on June 12, 2020. The movie also stars Archana Puran Singh and Niki Walia. Urvashi Rautela also has Miss Match India in her kitty which stars Nimrat Kaur, Jacquline Fernandez and Anupam Kher.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela Is Seen Performing Flamenco In Her Latest Instagram Post; Watch Video Here

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Picture Next To A Lamborghini Will Make Your Day, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.