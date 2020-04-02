Vicky Kaushal's Witty Retort To "Aapke TV Mein HD Channels Aate Hai?" Will Make You ROFL

Vicky Kaushal seems to be following the coronavirus lockdown rules honestly as the actor is in self-quarantine at his home. The actor posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story and asked his fans to ask him some questions. Vicky then went on to answer every question with some fun as well as sincerity.

Vicky Kaushal's funny side up!

Vicky Kaushal was asked some serious and fun questions by fans. In one particular question, Vicky brought forward his wacky and fun side. A fan asked the actor whether he gets HD channels on his TV. He made a rip off of a toothpaste ad and wrote the question in a similar fashion asking, "Kya aapke TV me HD channels aate hai?"

The actor replied with a yes with a laughing emoji. He also added to his answer and referred to the same toothpaste add. Kaushal wrote in the caption, "Par toothpaste namak shayad nahi hai." (But my toothpaste does not have salt).

He answered a lot of questions posed by fans. He was asked what he will be eating in his lunch and dinner for the day. Vicky said that there were Kadhi Chawal along with Poori Chane and Halwa. He also wished everyone a Happy Ashtami. Poori chane and halwa is the prasad which is made on every Ashtami during the period of Navratri. Vicky Kaushal also shared that his favourite game is Sequence and his favourite animal is a panda.

Vicky Kaushal shared a picture on his Instagram in which he can be seen in a turquoise t-shirt and is all smiles for the camera. The actor, in the caption, asked his fans to pass on a smile to others. He also them to return the same.

Source: Vicky Kaushal Instagram

