Urvashi Rautela's Stunning Picture Next To A Lamborghini Will Make Your Day, See Here

Bollywood celebrities have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Celebrities are doing their bit to reach out to their fans and share updates about their day to day activities. One of them is the Great Grand Masti actor Urvashi Rautela. She recently shared a throwback picture on her social media account.

On May 15, Urvashi Rautela took to her Instagram account to share a stunning throwback picture where she was posing next to a green Lamborghini. The BTS picture is from Urvashi Rautela's recent film Pagalpanti.

In the picture, the actor has donned a metallic top and high-waist flare pants. Urvashi Rautela in the caption of the picture wrote: "When everything is uncertain, everything that is important becomes clear 💚🌬 .#love #UrvashiRautela".

Here is a look at the picture that Urvashi Rautela shared on her Instagram

The stunning picture immediately captured everyone's attention. In no time, the fans started flooding the comments section. Several fans commented on the picture and appreciated the actor. Here is a look at some of the comments on Urvashi Rautela's picture.

Recently, Urvashi Rautela posted a picture of herself working out. The actor captioned the picture saying " Focus! Motivation! Dedication! Let’s do it 👊💥 No excuses 💪🤍🔥 #BodyByUrvashi challenge during quarantine! I hope everybody is healthy and strong in this time, stay safe💋.#love #UrvashiRautela #workout". Here is a look at the picture on Urvashi Rautela's Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in the film Pagalpanti. Pagalpanti also featured Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz in the pivotal roles. Urvashi Rautela is gearing up for her upcoming comedy-drama film titled as Virgin Bhanupriya. It also features Gautam Gulati and Archana Puran Singh in pivotal roles. The film is expected to hit the screens on June 12, 2020.

