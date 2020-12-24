US honors Dharmendra with Lifetime Achievement Award for contribution to Indian cinema

Veteran actor Dharmendra has been conferred with a Lifetime Achievement Award by New Jersey in a joint legislative resolution passed by the American state's senate and the general assembly. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the award was honored to the 85-year-old senior actor through video conference.

Dharmendra gets honored by the US

The actor was initially invited in person to attend the ceremony and receive the award at the New Jersey Senate, but later the plans got affected due to the pandemic and several travel restrictions. According to various media reports, it is believed that the Yamla Pagla Deewana actor is the first Indian celebrity to be conferred with such a great honor by a US state legislature. According to Mid-Day, the actor received the award for his contribution to Indian cinema for six decades.

Acknowledging the award, Dharmendra during the zoom event thanked all his fans for their support and said that he is extremely happy with this honor and proud to receive this one-of-a-kind award.

Ambassador Randhir Jaiswal thanked Senator Michael Doherty who introduced the Resolution in the Senate in the New Jersey Legislature to honor a timeless hero and a great son of India, which was not only a matter of pride for Dharmendra and his family but also for India.

Read: Dharmendra Marks Raj Kapoor's Birth Anniversary With Heartfelt Note

Read: Dharmendra Tweets About Farmers' Protest, Says He Is 'extremely In Pain'

Earlier, during his interaction that actor was asked about his plans to step out and do acting at the age of 85. The actor shared his love and passion for the camera and said that the camera is his love and the camera loves him as well. The actor spoke about self-analysis and said that he knows that he can do it and hence, he does not want to stop himself from doing the acting.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is gearing up for Anil Sharma's sequel of the family drama Apne 2. The film will unite three generations of the Deol family including Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and the youngest Karan Deol.

Dharmendra has worked in a slew of movies in his illustrious career. His notable work is in films like Sholay, Soorat Aur Seerat, Bandini, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Baharain Phir Bhi Aayengi, Ankhen, Phool Aur Patthar, Baharon Ki Manzil among others. The 85-year-old star received many awards in his career and his movie- Sholay became one of the highest-grossing films and still remains fresh in the hearts of fans.

Read: Dharmendra Shares A Throwback Picture On His 'brother' Dilip Kumar's 98th Birthday

Read: Have A Look At Some Of Dharmendra's Unseen Photos That Bring Back Old Memories

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.