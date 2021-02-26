Uttarakhand Disaster: Neha Kakkar Provides Monetary Aid To Families Of Missing Labourers

The massive destruction caused in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district has caused a loss of life and property. The initial 35 km journey of the flood has been most dangerous, which washed away roads, bridges and damaged every structure that came it's way. Coming out in support of the families of the bereaved in the incident, singer Neha Kakkar decided to offer financial aid. The singer decided to donate Rs 3 Lakhs Rupees to the families of the missing laborers from Uttarakhand.

Neha Kakkar donates money to families affected in Uttarakhand disaster

The singer made the announcement on the upcoming season of the popular singing show Indian Idol 12 where one of the contestants Pawandeep will be seen singing a song dedicated to the families affected by the destruction in Uttarakhand. Before singing, Pawandeep will also request the Uttarakhand CM to search for the people missing. Moved by the thinking and gesture by the singer, O Saki Saki singer join him in his thoughts and requested people to extend their support to the families affected.

Read: Neha Kakkar's New Song 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' Ft. Guru Randhawa First Look Out!

Read: Neha Kakkar Shares Pic In A White Attire For 'Indian Idol 12'; Says She Feels Like A Bride

Praising the singer for his initiative, Neha said, said, “You are an amazing singer which we all know, but you are an amazing human being too which is great. As you have come in support of the missing laborer’s and have urged everyone within your limits to help the families with necessities which is very nice. I am with you on this mission, I would like to donate 3 Lakhs Rupees to the families of our missing laborers from Uttarakhand and I urge everyone to come in support in helping the families. She adds, this is a calamity which occurred and we must help the families in the worst period of their lives”.

Neha Kakkar’s noble gestures do not restrict the families affected by the disaster in Uttarakhand, as the actress recently provided monetary aid to the Bollywood lyricist, Santosh Anand. The singer also urged others to come forward and help the out-of-work lyricist. Santosh Anand appeared on the show Indian Idol 12 as a guest with the legendary composer duo, Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Santosh Anand has penned the popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor. In the episode, the lyricist spoke about his poor financial condition and how he is struggling to pay his bills these days.

Read: Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional On 'Indian Idol', Provides Monetary Aid To Veteran Lyricist

Read: Guru Randhawa Says 'Aur Pyaar Karna Hai' In A Romantic Still With Neha Kakkar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.