Neha Kakkar Gets Emotional On 'Indian Idol', Provides Monetary Aid To Veteran Lyricist

Renowned playback singer, Neha Kakkar recently announced that she will provide monetary aid to the Bollywood lyricist, Santosh Anand, on the singing reality show, Indian Idol season 12. The singer also urged others to come forward and help the out-of-work lyricist. Santosh Anand appeared on the show as a guest with the legendary composer duo, Laxmikant-Pyarelal. Santosh Anand has penned the popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai from Shor. The film featured Manoj Kumar, Jaya Bachchan and Nanda.

Neha Kakkar provides monetary aid to Santosh Anand

Also read: Neha Kakkar Shares A Video And Hubby Rohanpreet Singh Leaves A Cute Comment, Take A Look

On Indian Idol's latest episode, Santosh spoke about his poor financial condition and how he is struggling to pay his bills these days. Neha Kakkar, who is also the judge in the competition, got emotional hearing his debts and announced that she would help him with Rs. 5 lakhs. Empathising on his story, the singer wanted to help him in any possible way as he has been a crucial part of the music industry of Bollywood.

Also read: Neha Kakkar Has 'Saiyaan Ji' Running In Her Mind And Its Not Her Husband Rohan

The Dilbar singer further requested the Indian entertainment industry to help Santosh and that she is giving the money as a small gesture. Judge Vishal Dadlani also asked him to share a few of his songs with him and said that he would be releasing them. The episode also shows Neha singing the popular song Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai and asked Santosh to join her for few lines. Indian Idol contestants 2021, too, enjoyed the legendary musicians' presence.

Also read: Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Singh Give Major Couple Goals On The Dance Floor: Watch

The 81-year-old lyricist began his musical journey with Manoj Kumar’s Purab Aur Paschim in the year 1970. The music of the flick was composed by Kalyan-Anand. Two years later, he went on to pen one of the most popular songs Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma Hai. It was composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and sung by Mukesh and Lata Mangeshkar. The lyricist has also written songs for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan, which released in the year 1974. The music was scored by Laxmikant-Pyarelal again. Furthermore, he has also penned lyrics for movies such as Love 86, Prem Rog and Kranti.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is making headlines as her hubby, Rohanpreet Singh, got a tattoo of her name. The couple took to their official Instagram handles and flaunted the tattoo. The tattoo read, “Nehu’s Man”. Many of her fans dropped red hearts in the comments.

Image Source: A still from Indian Idol

Also read: Neha Kakkar Gives Rs 5 Lakhs To Santosh Anand, Lyricist Of 'Ek Pyaar Ka Nagma'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.