'Kundali Bhagya' Actor Abhishek Kapur Makes Plans To Visit His Family After A Year

Kundali Bhagya actor Abhishek Kapur recently spoke about his wish to visit his family for this year’s Diwali. The actor spoke exclusively to Telly Chakkar and revealed his plans to head back to Delhi to his family. He plays a beloved character on the serial. The actor recently celebrated his birthday where he, along with his few friends, was seen having a great time.

The actor thus spoke about his birthday and his future plans in terms of his family and Diwali in general. Speaking to the above-mentioned news portal, Abhishek Kapur began by saying that he, along with his friends, jetted off to Lonavala. He added that a few close friends of his, including Zaan Khan and Poonam Preet, accompanied him on his getaway. He further said that they as a group booked a villa and had a great time celebrating his birthday. The actor also revealed how he plans to visit his family during the Diwali season.

According to Abhishek Kapur, the getaway was quite relaxing and he does plan to visit his family as well. He mentioned that he desires to spend Diwali with them and is also planning on staying with the family for Bhai Dooj. He then went on to reveal that it has been a year since he has seen his family and thus he is really looking forward to meeting them. He also ended his statement by saying that he expects to have a good time while he is there.

The actor also spoke about his bond with Kundali Bhagya's cast. He mentioned that he gets along well with the cast members and is having a great time on the show so far. He was then asked about his equation with Dheeraj Dhoopar, to which Abhishek Kapur said that he shares a brotherly bond with the actor. He added that the two of them often have a lot of fun while on the sets of the show. Fans of the show have loved watching the two actors and the storyline progression of Kundali Bhagya as a serial, according to the above-mentioned news portal.

