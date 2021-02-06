Vaani Kapoor Displays Her Diifferent 'moods' As She Stuns In Red; See Pics

Vaani Kapoor posted two pictures of herself on Instagram on February 6. The Befikre actor can be seen wearing a strappy red almost corset fitted red top that brings out the highlights in the actor's hair. She has paired this top with a high waisted pair of blue jeans. Vaani Kapoor left her long hair to fall in free waves down her front. She has a very minimal amount of makeup on and has chosen not to accessorise her outfit at all. She has simply captioned the pictures by saying “M👀DS”.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Other Divas Who Donned The Mirror Collection By Arpita Mehta

Vaani Kapoor's various 'moods'

In the first picture, Vaani Kapoor is looking away from the camera and smiling broadly at someone while someone clicks a picture from the side. She is slightly bent as she clutches her elevated knee with both hands, and the picture clicked looks like the perfect candid. The second picture shows her looking straight into the camera. It is as though she has been made aware of the fact that she is being clicked. She is seen smiling with her lips slightly parted and her body angled towards the lens of the camera. People in the comments section have posted strings of heart and fire emojis as well as written comments for the actor appreciating her beauty.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor On Her Next Three Releases: 'They Will Truly Entertain The Audience'

Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram saw the actor post a different picture of herself in the same attire a day back. What is different is the pose she is striking. She is seen soaking in the sun on a bed of grass. The actor really seems to be enjoying the rays of the sun on her face. She has a hand on her forehead as if preventing the sun from getting into her eyes, and a broad smile on her face with her eyes closed. The angle that the picture is taken from shows off the actor's slender neck. She has simply captioned the picture, "☀️💗🌈✨🦄".

Also read: Vaani Kapoor Spends A Blissful Day With Friends While On A Nature Trail; Fans Exclaim Cute

On the career front, Vaani Kapoor’s movies to look forward to are Bell Bottom that the actor is promoting right now and that is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021. Then there is Shamshera where the actor is to act alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, is yet another project the actor is involved in.

Also read: Vaani Kapoor's Sunkissed Look Gets All The Love From Her Celebrity Friends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.