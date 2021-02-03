Vaani Kapoor Spends A Blissful Day With Friends While On A Nature Trail; Fans Exclaim Cute

Vaani Kapoor often shares glimpses of her fun trips with her fans and this time she shared yet another one when she planned to go on a trek with her friends. She posted a series of photos and videos in which she can be seen enjoying the sunset amid nature . Take a look at Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram and see how much she enjoyed on her getaway into the woods.

Vaani Kapoor’s nature trail

Vaani Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and gave a sneak peek to all her fans into her fun day spent with her friends. She first added a video of a mesmerizing sunset that she managed to beautifully capture on the camera which also consisted of a lush green view from where she took the video. In the next one, she added a gleeful selfie of herself wearing a blue coloured top with a net upper over it. She paired it with cool black bell-bottom pants and black shoes. As Vaani Kapoor was enjoying a trek with her friends, she also posted a picture of her holding a stick in hand and walking in the woods. She then added a mesmerizing photo of her where she can be seen facing her back at the camera and gazing at the beautiful sunset. Another one from Vaani Kapoor’s photos included her trekking with two of her friends. In the last one of Vaani Kapoor’s photos, she posted an adorable candid moment of herself in which she can be seen leaning over a stick and adorably giggling.

In the caption, she stated how one needs to go within and discover one’s invisible higher self and know the love within oneself. She also added how one has to try to stop outsourcing happiness and instead find stability within to actively cultivate a source of peace and happiness in their minds.

All the fans loved her caption and the photos shared on Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram and swamped her post with love. As the fans have always loved Vaani Kapoor’s movies, they also loved her cute pictures and videos and commented how she looked super cute while enjoying the trek with her friends. Let’s have a look at how the fans loved Vaani Kapoor’s photos on Instagram.

Image Source- Vaani Kapoor's Instagram

