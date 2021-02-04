Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Advani & Other Divas Who Donned The Mirror Collection By Arpita Mehta

On February 3, popular fashion designer Arpita Mehta unveiled her latest collection dedicated to her book, The Mirror. A handful of Bollywood divas donned the collection including Vaani Kapoor, Kiara Adani, Malaika Arora and many others. Interestingly, the traditional outfits had eye-catchy details. Here is a list of Bollywood actors and pictures of them in the outfits from the exclusive collection. Scroll down to take a look.

Bollywood actors for Arpita Mehta's The Mirror collection

The first outfit of the collection was donned by actor Ananya Panday while the second outfit was presented by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Fitness enthusiast Malaika Arora flaunted the third lehenga of the collection. Meanwhile, Dhak Dhak Girl Madhuri Dixit stood out from other celebs as she sported a saree from the collection.

Vaani Kapoor and South actor Samantha Akkineni grabbed the attention of netizens in their glamourous avatar to present the designs of the young designer. On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha, Kiara Advani and Athiya Shetty also posed in Arpita Mehta's ensembles. Lastly, actor Tara Sutaria sported a white lehenga.

The Mirror collection

Interestingly, on February 2, designer Arpita Mehta dropped a post on the verified page of her label that something exciting is coming soon. On the other hand, the note-post read an excerpt of a Michael Jackson song. It read, "You're just a product of loveliness / I like the groove of your walk, / Your talk, your dress / I feel your fever / From miles around / I'll pick you up in my car / And we'll paint the town / Just kiss me baby / And tell me twice / That you're the one for me / The way you make me feel / (The way you make me feel)".

Later, on February 3, she launched her book, The Mirror. In the caption of the announcement post, Arpita had written, "The Mirror - is a book of many moods of fashion. It is a reflection of the moods spanning the decade long journey of fashion label, Arpita Mehta. It brings together an entourage of a few of our industry’s most talented and beautiful women, to celebrate the brand’s remarkable journey".

After dropping the pictures of the divas sporting her designs for the Mirror, she shared another post dedicated to her book. Instagramming a series of posts, Arpita wrote the same caption for all, which read, "It is a reflection of my love for fashion, design, art, music, and life"

(Image Courtesy: Arpita Mehta Official Page IG)

