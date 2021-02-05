Vaani Kapoor's Sunkissed Look Gets All The Love From Her Celebrity Friends

Laying in the grass with a smile donning her face, celebrity Vaani Kapoor is enjoying a pleasant day in her newest Instagram post. The actor, who is quite active on social media, can be seen sporting a red outfit while relaxing on a yoga mat, and basking in the sun with a grin on her face.

Vaani's newest upload has already received over 1,00,000 likes and 300 comments from other celebs. Fans are going gaga over the War actress' natural look in the post. Designer Manish Malhotra complimented her with a heart emoji. Guilty actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor reacted saying, "😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 I cant." Actress Raashii Khanna also commented on the post saying, "How lovely is this Vaan! 😘😘."

Vaani Kapoor's next movies

In other news, Vaani will be starring in Bell Bottom (2021) with Akshay Kumar, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2020) with Ayushmann Khurrana, and Shamshera (2021) alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The Befikre actress along with Aayushmann Khurana and the team of Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui recently celebrated the end of the movie's shoot. In the movie, Khuranna plays the role of a cross-functional athlete with Vaani as his love interest.

Vaani's latest Instagram uploads

Vaani Kapoor was among the celebrities who modelled for Arpita Mehta's 'The Mirror Collection' alongside Ananya Panday, Madhuri Dixit, Sonam Kapoor, Samantha Akkineni and others. She sported a two-piece embellished with shells and mirror details. Vaani was a part of the designer's celebration of a decade in fashion.

Recently, Vaani uploaded pictures from an unknown television commercial shoot. She was working with celebrity stylists Gabriel Georgiou and Mohit Rai. Georgiou can be seen styling Vaani's hair in the Instagram clip as Vaani poses in a pink dress in front of a white backdrop.

Vaani Kapoor's love for nature

Vaani let fans in on her love for nature by posting about her latest outing with her friends. She posted a video of the sunset that she witnessed on the trek and several images of her trekking with a candid moment where she can be seen giggling as she leaned against a stick.

