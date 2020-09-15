Vaani Kapoor “tunes Into Happiness” As She Gets Back To Her Shoot Life

Even in a quarantined situation like this one, Indian celebrities never fail to entertain their fans. There are some Indian artists, who against all odds, are continuing to spread a smile on the faces of their fans and one such actor is Vaani Kapoor. She is known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Vaani Kapoor never fails to keep her fans entertained. Recently, Vaani Kapoor shared a picture of herself “tuning in happiness”.

Vaani Kapoor “tuning in happiness”

Vaani Kapoor is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on September 15, 2020, the actor has taken to her official Instagram handle to share a selfie of herself at the beach while her hair is flowing naturally. As soon as she shared the picture on the internet, it went viral in no-time and received over 5,000 likes within just a couple of minutes. Vaani Kapoor's Instagram caption for the picture reads, “Tune in happiness 📻 ☀️ 🏝 ... #shootlife 🎬”.

Vaani Kapoor, who had signed Akshay Kumar starrer Bell-Bottom, during the global pandemic, is all set to start shooting. She is the first female actor in Bollywood to pull up their sock and get back to work. Often having expressed her love towards her work, Vaani Kapoor had recently revealed that she can’t wait to get back to work, during an interaction with fans on the social media. Ever since the news of Vaani Kapoor being a part of the movie has gone viral, fans have eagerly been waiting for Vaani Kapoor and Akshay Kumar’s fresh pairing to appear on-screen. When asked about working with Akshay Kumar during a recent chat on social media, Vaani Kapoor said that it is a great opportunity for her. She mentioned that she has great respect for Akshay Kumar (referring to him as Akshay Sir). She said that she is excited about working with him and is really looking forward to the experience.

Vaani Kapoor's movies and upcoming projects

Vaani Kapoor shot to fame with her debut Shuddh Desi Romance. She further catapulted to fame with the Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff starrer War. Vaani Kapoor had finished shooting for Karan Malhotra’s Shamshera just before the global pandemic took place. The movie also cast Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt as the lead characters. The movie was expected to release by 2020 but got postponed due to the global pandemic. Vaani Kapoor has recently started shooting for Ranjit Tewari’s Bell Bottom in Scotland.

