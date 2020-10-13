Vaani Kapoor Enjoys Work With Portion Of Pancakes. Uploads Candid In Robe

Actor Vaani Kapoor recently posted a picture showcasing how her work has been going, In the picture, she was seen enjoying a few pancakes while simultaneously working on dress trials. She is seen in her candid element as she is busy having a conversation amidst work. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from her fans as they appreciate her way of multitasking.

Vaani Kapoor’s work with pancakes

Actor Vaani Kapoor recently posted a casual picture on social media, updating how her work has been progressing. In the picture posted, she is seen settled in a hotel bed while the dress trials seem to be happening. The actor is seen with a white robe draped around her as she enjoys a simple meal on the bed. She is wearing a pair of blue and grey footwear which look comfortable and classy. She is also spotted with her hair pulled back into a high pony while she is wearing a simple chain and a wristwatch in accessories.

Vaani Kapoor seems to be immersed in conversation while the picture is clicked. An empty plate is spotted in the background, indicating she just got done with her pancakes. A cup of tea is also spotted amidst a bunch of colourful handbags. A series of outfits are hanging in the background as she is busy with work.

In the caption for the post, Vaani Kapoor has spoken about how her work has been going so far. She has mentioned that she is carrying out the job while having a portion of pancakes. Have a look at the post on Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram here.

In the comments section, a number of people have complimented her look and her candid pose. A few people have dropped a bunch of emoticons in order to express themselves better. Have a look at a few comments here.

On the work front, Vaani Kapoor has currently been working on the film Bellbottom. The film revolves around the life of a spy and his various adventures. The film is being directed by Ranjit M Tewari and stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, and Huma Qureshi in key roles.

Image Courtesy: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

