Vaani Kapoor Is 'lookin For A Sign' In New Picture, Her Funny Caption Grabs Attention

Vaani Kapoor treats her fans with her social media posts regularly. Recently, she posted a picture of herself on Instagram in which can be seen looking for a sign from nature as she gazed up in the sky while standing with plants around her. She excelled her look basking in the sun and added a hilarious caption to her post. In the caption, she also mentioned what she was hoping from nature. Read ahead to know more about Vaani Kapoor's Instagram post.

Vaani Kapoor's photos

In Vaani Kapoor's latest post, she can be seen standing against the backdrop of plants as she looked up in the sky. Wearing a white crop top along with a denim jacket, she paired her top with a high waisted pair of blue jeans. She opted for white sports shoes leaving her hair loose with minimal makeup. She captioned her post saying that she was gazing up to look for a sign or she was hoping that a bird from above didn’t poop. Take a look at the post below and how fans reacted to it.

Earlier, Vaani shared another post, where she was seen wearing a strappy corset fitted red top along with blue jeans. She left her highlighted hair loose in free waves. She opted for zero accessories and flashed a gorgeous smile.

She also shared a different picture of herself in the same attire earlier. She was seen lying on a mat that was placed in the grass. She kept her hand on her forehead and had a broad smile on her face with her eyes closed. She captioned her picture with emojis.

Vaani Kapoor's movies

Vaani Kapoor made her film debut in the 2013 romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance that was a commercial success. She was last seen in War, where she was paired opposite Hrithik Roshan. She has a number of films in her kitty that will release in 2021-2022 including Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar. Bell Bottom is scheduled to release on April 2, 2021.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, is yet another project the actor is involved in. The film is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor. Vaani will play the role of Ayushmann's love interest, Maanvi in the film.

