Vaani Kapoor On Women-centric Films: 'I Want To Do More Films That Celebrate Women'

Actress Vaani Kapoor who has big projects lined up this year recently shared her thoughts on doing films that celebrate women, their lives, and decisions. According to news agency ANI, the actress who recently completed the shooting of her next Chandigarh Kare Aashiquie alongside Ayushmann Khurrana looked back at some of her films that highlighted several aspects of being a woman.

Vaani Kapoor shares love for women-centric films

“As a woman, I want to do more films that celebrate women, their lives, and decisions. I have been fortunate that in my short career span, I have got films like Shudh Desi Romance, Befikre, and WAR that have highlighted some brilliant aspects of being a woman.” Praising her films and her choice of films in the past, the actress said, “They showed how women are free-spirited, ambitious, resilient, and strong. I have always wanted to do films that celebrate women as a symbol of independence, do films that bridge the gender perception about what a woman can or can't do.”

Vaani Kapoor is eager to be a part of films that talk about problems associated with women. She feels fortunate enough to be a part of a generation that is optimistic with their thinking and wants to see more films being made on women. Elucidating her thoughts on the same, she shared, “Luckily, today, we are part of a generation that's extremely forward-thinking and they want to see films where a woman is not treated as a flower vase.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vaani Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood in 2013 with romantic comedy Shuddh Desi Romance alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has three big projects lined up this year including Shamshera co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt and Bell Bottom with Akshay Kumar. She will also be seen in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

